A number of Al-Azhar leaders congratulated the Council of Muslim Elders on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of its founding, during their visit to the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi..

His Excellency Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, received, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, His Eminence Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdel-Rahman Al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, accompanied by a high-level Al-Azhar delegation, which included His Eminence Sheikh Ayman Abdel-Ghani, Head of the Al-Azhar Institutes Sector, and A. Dr.. Ahmed Hussein, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Da’wah at Al-Azhar University.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif is the nation’s fortress and its impenetrable dam in the face of all attempts at excess or negligence. He congratulated Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on the 1084th Hijri anniversary of its founding, to be the beacon of the Islamic world defending its issues and disseminating the authentic religion according to its moderate approach. Al-Enlightened, and stressed that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, during the era of His Eminence the Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, witnessed a qualitative breakthrough at all scientific, advocacy and intellectual levels..

For his part, His Eminence Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and the delegation accompanying His Eminence, congratulated the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Council, praising what the Council achieved under the leadership of His Eminence the Grand Imam A. Dr.. Ahmed Al-Tayeb has great achievements in defending the nation’s issues, promoting dialogue between East and West, calling for Islamic-Islamic dialogue, building bridges of communication with Muslims in various parts of the world through the foreign branches of the Council, believing in the role of youth in making global peace, and instilling the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence. Subscriber.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of spreading the values ​​of dialogue and human brotherhood, confronting extremist thought, correcting misconceptions, and introducing the true religion..