His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, stressed Al-Azhar’s keenness to enhance cooperation with religious bodies in the UAE, praising their humanitarian efforts in various countries of the world..

This came during his reception today of His Excellency Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and the accompanying delegation, in his office at Al-Azhar Sheikhdom in Cairo..

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar welcomed the Emirati delegation, stressing the importance of the interest of muftis and religious scholars in women’s issues, and warning against customs and traditions prevailing over the correct texts and Islamic rulings that came to liberate women and grant them their rights..

For his part, Dr. Omar Al-Durai expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the great global role played by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in spreading Islamic religious sciences and establishing the culture of dialogue and human brotherhood, pointing out that the Emirates Fatwa Council relies on Al-Azhar’s fatwas and opinions as a reliable reference source..