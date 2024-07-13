The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the UAE and its wise leadership in supporting the issues of the nation and spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence.

This came during His Eminence’s reception at his residence in Abu Dhabi of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, where they discussed enhancing joint cooperation.

During the meeting, His Eminence the Grand Imam praised the efforts and initiatives undertaken by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to spread the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and the close cooperation between the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Muslim Council of Elders in the field of consolidating common human values, rooting the culture of coexistence and civilized dialogue, fortifying youth, strengthening their immunity against extremist ideas, and instilling values, morals and loyalty to the homeland in their souls.

For his part, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the efforts of His Eminence the Grand Imam, which contributed significantly to introducing the tolerance and moderation of the true Islamic religion, refuting claims of extremism and terrorism, correcting misconceptions, and enhancing constructive communication with Muslims around the world.

He praised the important visit made by His Eminence the Grand Imam to Southeast Asian countries, which included Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, and the initiative of the Alliance of Religions for Development and Peace that His Eminence announced during his visit to Indonesia, stressing that the Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, contributes significantly to spreading and promoting the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and human coexistence.