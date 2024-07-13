His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership in supporting the issues of the nation and spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence.

This came during His Eminence’s reception at his residence in Abu Dhabi of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, where they discussed enhancing joint cooperation.

During the meeting, His Eminence the Grand Imam praised the efforts and initiatives undertaken by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to spread the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and the close cooperation between the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Muslim Council of Elders, in the field of consolidating common human values, rooting the culture of coexistence and civilized dialogue, fortifying youth, strengthening their immunity against extremist ideas, and instilling values, morals and loyalty to the homeland in their souls.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the efforts of His Eminence the Grand Imam, which contributed significantly to introducing the tolerance and moderation of the true Islamic religion, refuting claims of extremism and terrorism, correcting misconceptions, and enhancing constructive communication with Muslims around the world.

He praised the important visit made by His Eminence the Grand Imam to the countries of Southeast Asia, which included Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, and the initiative of the Alliance of Religions for Development and Peace that His Eminence announced during his visit to Indonesia, stressing that the Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, contributes significantly to spreading and promoting the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and human coexistence.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan congratulated His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Muslim Council of Elders, while His Eminence the Grand Imam presented the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence with a special copy of the commemorative medal of the Muslim Council of Elders on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Council.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders.