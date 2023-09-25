Al-Azhar Al-Sharif expressed its strong condemnation and deep dissatisfaction with the crimes of tearing up copies of the Holy Qur’an in front of a number of embassies in The Hague, Netherlands, stressing that the commission of these crimes and their occurrence these days coinciding with the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of Islam, peace, mercy and humanity, may God bless him and grant him peace, is evidence of… Deliberately increasing the pace of Islamophobia and raising hostility towards Islam and Muslims.

Al-Azhar affirmed, in a statement issued on Monday, that “the repetition of these crimes demonstrates the lack of seriousness in consolidating the values ​​of world peace and peaceful coexistence, which we have made good and sincere good faith efforts to spread and consolidate.” He said that these crimes ignite the fires of hatred and resentment among peoples. It gives the green light to crimes that stifle all attempts at dialogue and coexistence among peoples, and opens the way more for an increase in crimes and intolerance against Islam and Muslims.