Al-Azhar calls for a boycott of Swedish products… Arab and international condemnation of burning a copy of the Quran in Stockholm

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif called on all Islamic and Arab peoples and people of living conscience, to renew the boycott of Swedish products, in support of the Noble Qur’an, the Holy Book of God, after repeated unacceptable violations against the Noble Qur’an, and the permanent provocations of the masses of Muslims around the world under the false banner of freedom of opinion and expression.

Al-Azhar also called on the governments of Islamic and Arab countries to take serious and unified positions towards those violations that cannot be accepted in any way, and which carry criminality and extremism towards Islamic sanctities. Stressing that the Swedish authorities allowed extremist terrorists to burn and tear the Qur’an on the Muslim holiday; It is an explicit call for hostility, violence and igniting strife, which is not appropriate for any civilized country or responsible for its decisions.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt expressed its deep concern about the repeated incidents of burning the Holy Qur’an and the recent escalation of Islamophobia and crimes of contempt for religions in some European countries, affirming its total rejection of all reprehensible practices that affect the constants and religious beliefs of Muslims. .

Egypt also stressed the responsibility of states to prevent calls for incitement and hate crimes, and to stop those practices that undermine the security and stability of societies, stressing the need to uphold common denominators of tolerance, acceptance of the other, and peaceful coexistence among peoples.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the incident, saying, “These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification, and they clearly incite hatred, exclusion and racism, and directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between the two countries.” peoples and states.”

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs condemned the burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an by extremists in the Swedish capital, Stockholm today, and considered it an incitement and racist act that is unacceptable. .

The Ministry affirmed that burning the Holy Qur’an is an act of dangerous hate, and a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insulting religions, and that it cannot be considered a form of freedom of expression at all, stressing the need to stop such irresponsible behavior and actions, and the necessity to respect religious symbols, and to stop Acts and practices that fuel hatred and discrimination.

Kuwait condemned the incident, and the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry affirmed, in a statement, the State of Kuwait’s principled and firm position, which calls for the necessity for the international community and the governments of the concerned countries to take responsibility for swift action to reject feelings of hatred and extremism, and to work to stop these abuses that target the symbols and sanctities of Muslims, and to hold the perpetrators accountable. .

Morocco summoned Sweden’s Chargé d’Affairs in Rabat to condemn the Swedish government’s authorization to organize a demonstration, during which a copy of the Noble Qur’an was burned. Morocco also recalled its ambassador to Sweden for consultations for an indefinite period. A statement by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry stated that “this hostile and irresponsible act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims in this sacred period that coincides with the Hajj season and Eid al-Adha.”

In Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned the burning of the Koran, and wrote on Twitter, “I condemn the despicable protest in Sweden against our holy book on the first day of Eid al-Adha.” He added that it was unacceptable to allow anti-Islam protests in the name of freedom of expression .

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador to Ankara to express its strong condemnation and protest against what it described as “the recurrence of the hate crime against the Qur’an and the flag of its country” in the European country..

And the US State Department said that burning religious texts is harmful and shows disrespect, after a man tore up the Koran and set it on fire in front of a Stockholm mosque. .

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incident that took place in front of the Istkulhom Mosque, when a man tore up and burned the Qur’an.