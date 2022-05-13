Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, imam, professors, scholars and students, offered its sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the United Arab Emirates, on the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who moved to the side of his Lord today, Friday, May 13, after a journey full of achievements. His country is a unique model of leadership and prosperity.





The Grand Imam, Prof. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif – in a statement issued today – mentioned to the deceased the Arab and Islamic nation his love for Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, stressing that he was a symbol of work and devotion for the advancement of his country and nation, and he spared no effort in serving the causes of his Arab and Islamic nations. His generous journey was replete with achievements and successes that made his country a symbol to be followed in management, leadership and progress. His Eminence the Grand Imam extends his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the United Arab Emirates, leadership and people, and to the Arab and Islamic nation, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the deceased of the nation, and to grant the UAE and its people patience and solace, “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”