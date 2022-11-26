The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, private sector companies and establishments from the negative exploitation of the advantages of “Nafes”, stressing that the Ministry has monitored some practices related to Emiratisation in the local labor market, such as reducing some companies’ salaries offered to citizens who are candidates to work for them, given that the “Nafes” program provides them with several advantages, including Salary support when hired.

The minister said: “From this standpoint, we affirm that the ministry will not tolerate the application of the necessary procedures with any company that attempts to circumvent or exploit the policies and decisions of localization, including the advantages of the Nafes program, and we will firmly confront the negative and wrong practices related to the procedures of localization that must be followed by private sector companies.”

The minister added: “It should also be clarified that some of these negative practices, including those we mentioned related to exploiting the benefits of the Nafes program, to reduce the salaries offered to citizens who are candidates to work for some private sector companies are considered an explicit and flagrant violation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations, as It falls under the category of discrimination between people, which will affect job opportunities in the labor market.”

The Minister called on citizens who are about to work or who are currently working in the private sector or members of society in general to report any wrong practices related to Emiratisation in the labor market by contacting the Ministry’s call center 600590000, with the aim of strengthening control and raising the level of compliance.