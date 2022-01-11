The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al-Awar, revealed that the government is preparing new studies on labor systems legislation in the federal government sector in terms of the work relationship or the federal human resources law, stressing during a parliamentary session held yesterday that the 40 package of legislation issued by the owner His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, before the end of last year, included laws that contributed to reducing the administrative and financial gaps between employees of the federal and private sectors, and adopted new foundations to support the citizen and create a balance between working and private life.

The Council approved a federal draft law regarding the adoption of the consolidated final account of the Federation and the final accounts of independent entities for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2020, with an official request to the government regarding obtaining responses from federal agencies that have a deficit or surplus in their budgets.

The session witnessed lengthy discussions, during which members criticized the government’s delay in sending the draft law beyond the legally specified dates, and the increased use of outsourcing services and administrative and technical jobs in government agencies, without assigning these contracts to citizens.

The council held its third session at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by Saqr Ghobash, and the presence of council members and three government ministers, namely the Minister of Education, Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, and the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini In addition to the President of the Audit Bureau, Dr. Harib bin Saeed Al-Amimi.

The session began with the parliamentary questions item, which saw six questions being directed to government representatives, and they answered five of them. The sixth question about “health insurance for new teachers” was postponed to a future session, due to the apology of the Minister of State for Public Education, Jamila bint Salem Al Muhairi, for not attending the session.

A member of the council, Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahi, asked the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation about “obligating the private sector to localize administrative and supervisory jobs.” The minister said: “The government has launched a council for the competitiveness of Emirati cadres, under the directives of the leadership, that implements national initiatives aimed at supporting citizens in the private sector and raising their competitiveness. Providing this sector with Emirati cards and competencies by uniting the efforts of government agencies and the private sector, and implementing the goals and initiatives of the program under the name (Nafis) program, with the aim of raising the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector in general and empowering Emirati competencies through employment programs and training programs that will be implemented during the coming period by raising the participation of cadres and enhance their contribution with high efficiency and to achieve the renewable needs of the private sector as well.”

He added, “There is a package of initiatives adopted by the UAE Competitiveness Council with the aim of strengthening partnership with the private sector, including supporting the wages of citizens working in it, which is one of the challenges that was part of the obstacle that limited the effective contribution of citizens to jobs available in the private sector.”

With regard to administrative and supervisory jobs, the minister stated that “citizens and female citizens possess the skills that enable them to fulfill the requirements of such jobs,” stressing that “the government seeks, through the Nafees system, to enhance the participation of national cadres in the private sector, especially that one of the initiatives The main objective of the program includes setting specific annual targets for the private sector to be followed up, to raise this contribution.

He revealed that the total number of citizens working in leadership and supervisory positions in private sector institutions and companies reached 29.8 thousand, an increase of more than 10% over what was registered in these facilities in 2020, indicating that “setting ratios is one of the mechanisms approved by the government. In addition to other mechanisms that have been put forward through the Nafes program system to achieve this purpose.”

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation responded to a question asked by a member of the Council, Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, about “localizing the position of CEO in vital companies in the private sector,” saying that “the approved program system includes programs to enhance the efficiency of Emirati cadres by providing them with the opportunity to enable them to Obtaining certificates that enhance their employment opportunities in the private sector within a special program called (Private) that supports vocational training in the private sector while ensuring financial reward.

He explained that “all these programs support the participation of the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the private sector, and the program is in its early stages of launch,” noting that “with regard to the position of the CEO in private sector companies, the government seeks to support initiatives that enhance the performance of the state’s economy and the competitiveness of institutions and establishments in The private sector, in order to achieve economic well-being and enhance the position of the UAE.”

He stressed that citizens have the efficiency and skill that enable them to lead many senior administrative positions, which will always be available to them if they are given the opportunity.

He added that “the targets that were set are also linked to leadership positions for some sectors and activities of the labor market.”

He said that “the percentage of citizens enrolled in leadership positions available in private sector establishments, until the end of September of last year, was 8%, which is an excellent percentage, but it does not achieve the current ambition, and we seek to strengthen and increase it.”

He stressed that “Emirati skills have the competence to take over positions and lead our economy, but we all have to participate, and our economy is growing rapidly despite the Corona pandemic and what the world has gone through, and we are working to share national competencies in managing the economy.”

In response to another question from a member of the Council, Sabreen Hassan Al-Yamahi, about “unifying the system of vacations and working hours between the private and government sectors,” the minister indicated that “weekly working hours in the federal government sector were increased to 37 and a half hours, and became closer to working hours in The private sector, where this gap has been reduced, and new foundations have been adopted to support the citizen, such as educational opportunities and parental leave, to create a balance between work life and private life.

Council member Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri asked the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation about “the efforts and measures taken by the ministry to localize the accounting profession in the country.” He replied that the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council launched a system of “Nafis” programs to establish a set of policies and strategies related to training, preparing and qualifying the participation of cadres. In various economic sectors, in partnership with the Ministry, and preparing and following up orientation programs at the local, federal and private levels. Among these programs is a program called “Mazaya”, which aims to enhance the participation of Emirati cadres in specialized professions, and gives the national employee an allowance of five thousand dirhams for five years in specific professions, including the profession of auditing, accounting and financial analysis, which are among the professions that have been identified as professions we target in the evaluation.

The minister added that “the results since 2020 for the year 2021 show an increase in the localization of professions by more than 9%, especially the financial side professions, and there is a set of legislation and initiatives related to the local added value, and within this framework the presence of Emirati cadres and percentages of cadres participating in these institutions.”

The members criticized the government’s delay in sending the bill beyond the legally specified dates, and they also requested a survey of the reasons for the decline or deficit of revenues for some government agencies, as well as the occurrence of surpluses in the budgets of other parties.

The session witnessed lengthy discussions between members and government representatives about outsourcing services and administrative and technical jobs in government agencies, and the reasons for renewing some outsourcing contracts for quality services and jobs without assigning these contracts to citizens.

3 types of “student training”

In response to a parliamentary question by a member of the Council, Afra Bakheet Al-Alili, about “field training and volunteer hours for students of higher education,” the Minister of Education, Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, confirmed that the ministry adopts 3 types of practical training for university students, within the education system in the UAE, the first. “Main training” at the university is within the specialization and academic qualification, such as for students of medical colleges.

The second type of student training takes place in an external agency, and is part of the specialization accreditation system.

As for the third, through which the student acquires the skills of the labor market, the supervision sector in the Ministry of Education monitors the practical training.

The minister indicated that the ministry conducts an opinion poll for trainee students twice a year, to identify the challenges they face and their opinion on training, explaining that in the last two years the practical training system has been updated by increasing training hours.

As for volunteer hours, it is a community service. Many of them have gained skills and experience in the volunteer hours.



