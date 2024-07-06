Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar inspected the procedures followed in the private sector to comply with the “noon work ban” – a ban on performing work under the sun and in open places that begins at 12:30 pm and continues until 3 pm – during the period from June 15 to September 15.

During their visit yesterday to a construction site belonging to Bin Ghati Real Estate Development Company, Al Awar and the ministry’s leaders were briefed on the extent of private sector companies’ commitment to meeting the requirements of the “ban” that is being implemented in the country, with the aim of providing a safe work environment for workers, ensuring their safety in light of the high temperatures during the summer.

The requirements of the “noon work ban” require companies to provide shaded areas for workers during noon breaks to protect them from heat stress, provide appropriate cooling tools, and provide sufficient quantities of water and first aid equipment in the workplace.

During the visit, Al Awar listened to an explanation of the most prominent initiatives adopted by the company in the field of protecting its employees and providing them with a decent and safe work environment.

The Minister had visited a construction site of Shoba Real Estate Company last June to review the preparations before the implementation of the “ban”, where he toured the rest areas and followed up on the health and safety standards followed by the company.