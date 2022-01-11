The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, revealed that the total number of citizens working in leadership and supervisory positions in private sector institutions and companies reached 29.8 thousand, an increase of 10% over what was registered in these facilities in 2020, stressing that the state seeks to During the launch of the Council for the Competitiveness of Emirati Cadres, to launch more initiatives and programs that would increase the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector.

In response to a parliamentary question from a member of the Federal National Council, Sabreen Al Yamahi, about the localization of leadership and supervisory positions in the private sector, during the council’s session held this morning, the minister said: “The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council has adopted a number of initiatives and programs aimed at supporting the private sector and motivating citizens to join In its institutions, after many obstacles were addressed, including the wage gap, which was largely filled by the financial support program for the salaries of citizens working in this sector, in addition to other programs concerned with training, qualification and development of national cadres.



