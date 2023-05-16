The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdul Rahman Abdul Manan Al Awar, revealed the growth in the number of subscribers to the unemployment insurance system from 1.3 million subscribers on the first of last May to 2 million subscribers from employees and workers of the federal and private government sectors, until yesterday.

During the session of the Federal National Council, which was held this morning, to discuss the topic of “the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic changes in the country,” the minister affirmed: “The insurance that covers workers in the federal government sector and the private sector is one of the most prominent UAE legislation that guarantees workers’ rights as an umbrella.” Low-cost job security, which will ensure the enhancement of the competitiveness of the labor market, and is one of the most important pillars of legislation aimed at attracting and motivating Emirati cadres and competencies and international skills, and providing the best means of care for them.