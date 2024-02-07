The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, said that the government approved a package of policies and decisions related to enhancing citizens’ participation in the labor market, which contributed to advancing nationalization and increasing the number of citizens working in the private sector, the most prominent of which are the Cabinet decisions issued regarding “NAFES” initiatives and programs and setting targets for employing citizens in the sector. Private, it applies to establishments in which the number of workers is (50) fifty or more.

The Minister said, in a presentation on enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector, which he presented to members of the Federal National Council, during its fifth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, held this morning: “These facilities are committed to raising the current Emiratization rates at a growth rate of 2% annually in Skilled jobs since 2022, and raising Emiratisation rates at a total rate of no less than (10%) until 2026, and for the purposes of accelerating the pace of Emiratisation, the Council of Ministers issued a decision to achieve a growth of 1% of skilled jobs every six months, to reach a growth of 2% by the end of Year, establishments are also committed to paying a monthly contribution of no less than (6,000) dirhams for every citizen worker who has not been hired since January 2023, and the monthly contribution increases progressively at a rate of (1,000) dirhams each year, until it reaches 10,000 dirhams per month in a year. 2026″.

He added: “Starting in 2024, the Council of Ministers’ decision was implemented regarding the expansion of companies covered by nationalization targets that employ 20-49 workers, which number more than 12 thousand private companies operating in 14 specific main economic activities, by appointing at least one citizen.” in 2024, and another citizen during the year 2025, and these decisions were reflected in the performance of the private sector with the involvement of more than 92 thousand citizens in the private sector until the end of 2023,” pointing out that these measures were reflected positively in unprecedented growth rates in the health sector, as the percentage The increase in the number of citizens in the health sector in the private sector is 271% since the launch of Nafs in September 2021 until 2023.

The Minister stated that the total number of health sector facilities in the private sector targeted is about 340 facilities targeted within the decision to raise Saudization rates at an annual growth rate of 3% of the total facilities targeted by the decision, which will provide more than 1,200 job opportunities, in addition to 700 facilities targeted within the decision to expand the companies included in the Saudization targets ( 20-49 workers), representing 5% of the total establishments targeted by the decision, and it will provide about 700 job opportunities.