Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, congratulated the wise leadership on the achievement of the UAE team by winning the third edition of the Emirates Tour, thanking the team management, riders and technicians for what they achieved in the name of the country, after a strong competition, during which the team succeeded in leading the scene after the third stage, and Hafez On top until the end of the seven stages, considering that what has been achieved makes double the joy of the success of the first event in world cycling races this year, and that the owner of the land is the champion.

Al-Awani praised all the administrative and technical teams, the 20 teams participating in the circumnavigation, the committees, partners and volunteers for the great professional work, which came at the top of success despite the health conditions, but the UAE won the challenge with distinction, and proved that it is the stakes in any sporting challenge.

Al-Awani said: We are very proud of the success of the third edition of the Tawaf, whose paths covered most of the emirates of the country and their cultural, heritage and geographical features, and are very grateful to the Emirates team, which has proven its worth and has become among the world’s adults in this sport, as it achieves achievement after achievement.

He added: We are pleased with the praise that the organization found from all the participants, and our happiness is greater that this event was wonderful to reflect the constant interest and follow-up from our “wise leadership” that made our country a pioneer in many fields, and this is a pride for us and our country, and a motivation and motivation for more success in the coming challenges. .