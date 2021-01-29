Mohammed Hassan (Abu Dhabi) – Knight Sultan Al Awani gifted the F3 stables the title of the 120 km Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Youth and Junior Race, which was held today in the Emirates Global Endurance Village in Al Wathba, with the participation of 100 knights representing various stables and equestrian clubs in the country .

The race was strong and fast, and witnessed good performance from the young jockeys, who presented good levels that promise a good future, as everyone adhered to the instructions of the trainers, to perform professionally in the arts of controlling horse movement and not depleting its energy.

The races are held in the Emirates Global Endurance Village in Al Wathba with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to encourage stables, jockeys and riders, and yesterday’s Emirates Global Endurance Village was organized in cooperation with the Equestrian Federation.

Racing champion celebrates victory

And the knight Sultan Al-Awani, the champion of the race, managed to achieve his first title in the world of the ability to ride a “Nazi Black Beauty” from the stables of “F3”, after he covered the total distance of the race during 4:10:52 hours at a rate of speed of 28.7 km / hour.

The rider Rashid Saeed Malhouf Al Ketbi on horseback “Waterley Sikorski” from the stables “M7” came in second place with a time of 4:10:54 hours, while Abdullah Ali Al Jhouri came in third place on horseback “E or Raghad” from the stables. Al Wathba, with a time of 4:10:58 hours.

Al-Faris Sultan Al-Awani’s victory came after a strong performance in all the stages in which he graduated until he reached sixth place in the penultimate stage, but he was close to the lead horses in all those stages, which helped him to pounce on the lead in a timely manner after he succeeded in distributing his horse’s effort with Rest him before the discount stage.

Following the conclusion of the race, Musallam Al Ameri, General Director of the Emirates Global Endurance Village in Al Wathba, Mohammed Al Hadrami, Director of Events, Abdul Rahman Al Rumaithi, Village Supervisor, and Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Racing Festival, crowned the winning champions.

Muslim Al-Ameri praised the performance of the young jockeys in the race, and their professional commitment to the coaches’ instructions, which confirms the success of such class races for their great role in graduating riders capable of competition at all levels.

He said: The Emirates Global Endurance Village in Al Wathba and under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to support all endurance races of all categories, noting that the race witnessed a great participation, which also confirms the stables ’interest in this segment. At the end of his speech, he congratulated the winners, expressing his hope for more luck to those who were not successful.

For his part, the knight Sultan Al-Awani, the champion of the race, expressed his overwhelming happiness at achieving the first victory in his career through this important race for youth and juniors, and said: The race was strong as everyone was keen to compete to win.

He explained that he participated in the last edition and managed to complete the race in the 15th place, but in this race he succeeded in achieving his dream of climbing to the podium.