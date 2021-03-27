Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The first and inaugural round of the Emirates International Jet Ski Championship, which was held on the shore of Al Hudayriat Island, recorded a great technical success, with the number of participating bikes reaching 40 in the seven categories of the championship, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, advisor to His Highness the President The state is the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, follows up.

The club atmosphere was distinguished among the professionals, especially since it is the beginning of a season, and that everyone aims to collect points and balance to compete later for the first places for the season titles, as the race was divided into two stages, the first was held in the morning, while the second and final stage was held in the afternoon, and the race was held for the first time since The time for the champion, Salman Al-Awadi, scored a strong hat-trick and won in three different platforms, while Maneh Al Marzouki also scored two categories through the competition, the same result as Abdullah Al Hammadi, who climbed the podium twice in two categories through the tournament.

In the “Waqif GB1” category, the Frenchman Stephen Doliak won the first place, and Sultan Al Hammadi came in second and Salman Al-Awadhi third. In the “Waqif GB3” category, Amer Huwair ranked first, Abdullah Al Hammadi and Khalifa Al Marzouki came in second. The GB2K stand dedicates victory to Sultan Al Hammadi and Abdullah Al Hammadi came in second place, while Abdullah Al Huwaitat came in third. In the next category, “GB2” ​​seated the winner, with solutions in first place, Salman Al Awadi, while Mane Al Marzouki came second. And Omar Abdullah Rashid came in third, and outperformed in the “Seated GP4” category, Khaled Al Mazmi, by achieving first place, and Ahmed Al Tayer came in second place and Saeed Ali third, while luck smiled in the “Professionals 1” category, the strongest category today for the contestant Khalifa with weapons. Salman Al-Awadi came second and Mane Al-Marzouki came in third.

The final painting on Al Hudayriat Beach was for the water show competitions for water bikes, where the heroes presented a distinguished interval by presenting the most wonderful movements, as Renardit Huizen came in first place in the first participation, and came in second place Muhammad Ali Al Hamli and third place Rashid Al Mulla, who moved away from the first place For the first time in Mawasem, after his bike suffered a sudden malfunction at the start of the experience assigned to him, and the curtain fell on the exciting day with activities honoring the champions and winners in all categories of the competition.

Salem Al-Rumaithi, the club’s general manager, confirmed that the tournament is still working to serve as a school for all Emirati contestants, both in terms of preparation, preparation and preparation for international participations. He said: We see our championship also as a special global tournament and that it carries international recognition, and also by virtue of a strong participation from abroad. We are witnessing it in the past before the pandemic, and due to the current circumstances, participation was limited to residents of the country only, and therefore the championship has a proven record and a great name in the world of marine sports.

Al-Rumaithi congratulated all the participants in the inaugural round today, stressing that all those who participated had won the attendance and entered the midst of competitions again, as he said: We felt among all the participants great joy in the return of the tournament, and hope that we will see continuity and presence in the future, thank God we have recovered from The first stage of the pandemic, and we emerged safely in order to continue organizing and preparing various maritime competitions with strength.