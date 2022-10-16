The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, said that with the rise of the stars of the status of Al-Awi, the season of “marking” or “Al-Wasmi” will enter today, which is eagerly awaited by the people of the Emirates and the whole of the Arabian Peninsula.

He mentioned that “Al-Wasm” or “Al-Wasmi” is considered one of the most famous and praised seasons of the Arabs, the second of the seasons among Arabs after the Safar or Safar. It is the “ironing” that leaves a trace for a long time, and its rain is praiseworthy and beneficial to the earth, as it is at the time of mild weather before the coming of severe cold.

He explained that the mark according to the people of An-Awwa is a term for a period of time that includes four horoscopes from the lunar houses, each position is 13 days, which is the “howling” the first star of the mark, and its entry on October 16, followed by “Al-Sammak” and its entry on October 29, then “forgiveness” November 11 Finally, “Zabbana”, which is the last star of the tag, and it enters on November 24, and the marking ends on December 6, to begin winter and enter the cold and the first square of winter. The number of days of marking is 52 days, while some consider it 60 days, starting from mid-October, and ending with mid December.

He pointed out that the marking takes place at a time that Arabs call “the first spring” or “the spring of water and dew,” which is the season of rain and high humidity, with the mild weather that precedes winter and severe cold, which is from the autumn season, to distinguish it from the “second spring.” Or “plant and pasture spring”, which is the rainy season with mild weather, which follows winter and severe cold, and it is from the spring season, as the public knows it, during which wild plants and pastures flourish, and its rain stimulates the growth of plants and prolongs the life of pastures.

And if the rain falls during this season, early, and for multiple and spaced periods, the land fertilizes, and the spaghetti appears in the prairies, as the wild plant grows of its many types, from seasonal flowers and herbs, and the greenness of annual and perennial herbs, as the wild herbs that grow as a mark, are able to Completion of its entire life cycle before the arrival of heat and heat, as its life cycle usually approximates 4-6 months, in order to be able to lay out its seeds for the next season.

The marking period is a good period for the growth of plants and agriculture, due to the moderate temperatures, ranging in the upper limit between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, and the lowest between 20 to 10 degrees Celsius. On the aquifer water storage, and the rain that precedes the marking by a period not exceeding ten days, it is called (previously marked) and the clouds appearing from the north side.

In the season of marking, the crossing of migratory birds begins, and the migration of birds such as bustards, curlews and falcons begins, and it is good to catch fish in the sea for its abundance.