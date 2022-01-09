After the day of rest today the Dakar, a long sprint until Friday 14 January, when the winners of this 44th edition will be crowned. Nasser Al-Attiyah has fifty minutes ahead of his pursuers, Sebastien Loeb and his teammate Yazeed Al Rahji, the Audi squadron said goodbye to dreams of glory already in the first stage in which Stéphane Peterhansel found himself without a suspension (the rear one left), while Carlos Sainz got lost in navigation by paying a very heavy gap of more than two hours.

“We are not all idiots, there must have been errors in the drafting of the roadbook”, the words of the matador upon arrival, suspicions on which Sven Quandt, Audi manager, threw fuel on the fire by declaring that it was curious that only Nasser Al-Attiyah among the big names had followed the right path in a stage that betrayed many participants. The Qatari during the press conference held during the rest day sent the attacks by the Audi men back to the sender: “Carlos is always complaining, that’s normal. It’s not the first time, it’s almost always the same story. It must respect the organization, it is not right to criticize it. Nor is it fair to say that a driver is helped by the organization, if the same cannot be said when the Mini won and we were silent because we could not express our frustration. We must have respect ”.

Al Attiyah also pointed out that what made the difference may have been the preparation that the Prince carried out together with his co-pilot carrying out several raids between one Dakar and the other unlike the Iberian rival: “Sometimes Carlos and Sven cross the line – added Al Attiyah – mistakes can be made and Lucas (Cruz) is one of the best co-drivers, but if you don’t give him the chance to train he can make mistakes too. Matthieu Baumel and I won the World Cup here in Arabia and we knew what we were up against. We worked very hard, we didn’t stay home between races “. The Toyota driver concluded by underlining that now the rules are the same for everyone unlike what happened in the past, where Mini buggies have had an advantage. Sainz on the eve had complained about the advantages promised to Audi by the FIA ​​and the organization, promises not fulfilled. “Now everything is the same, we are all in the same boat. Audi, Toyota and BRX have the same wheel size and suspension travel. We have been asking for this for a long time, if we had had this regulation for buggies before, I think we could have won an extra Dakar “ concluded Al-Attiyah.