Tensions between Al-Attiyah and Prodrive

“I don't want to get into this car anymore. Tonight I say 'thank you' and go home. I learned something in this Dakar, something that won't happen again in the future”. With these words Nasser Al-Attiyah he announced his retirement after yet another technical problem that forced him to stop in yesterday's stage.

The Qatari, winner of the last two editions of the Dakar with Toyota, was never in the game this year driving the Prodrive Hunter and after having 'cursed' the Audis at the start of the raid by allowing the German buggies “three days” before “go home” he finds himself in the situation of 'slam the door' towards the team with which he started the 46th edition of the Dakar.

The Prodrive structure will manage the Dacias starting from 2025 – a manufacturer to which Al-Attiyah has linked himself like Sebastien Loeb for the next editions of the Dakar – and Prodrive number one David Richards commented on Nasser Al's position thus Attiyah: “It's very disappointing for us – the words of Richards reported by today's edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS – on the other hand we must also try to understand the state of mind of Nasser Al-Attiyah, who prepares for this event all year long. It's a bit like what also happens at the 24 hours of Le Mans, it takes place once a year and when things don't go right despite long preparation the disappointment is profound.”

Loeb he has 20 minutes to recover in three stages against Carlos Sainz and Prodrive is rightly hoping for a miracle. Regarding the fact that the technical problems have targeted Al-Attiyah Richards responded as follows: “The engine failure is unusual, we will investigate. I believe Al-Attiyah was struck by bad luck. Loeb? In this raid the imponderable can always happen. Sebastien has a lot of experience with the team and is riding very well, using his head.”