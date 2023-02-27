Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, in its 30 second edition, kicked off on Sunday morning, and its competitions will continue until Friday. Where the competitors covered a total distance of 404 km, with a special distance of 242 km, and a transitional distance of 162 km.

Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, said, “We are pleased to host the rally in the Al Dhafra region, which starts for the first time from the city of Ghayathi to the end in Liwa, near the hill of Mereb, where the route forms a wonderful part and is rich in scenic landscapes.”

He added, “A group of the best drivers and riders in the world gather as they embark on the great challenge of traversing some of the most amazing natural desert terrain in the world.”

Al-Mansoori thanked all the participants in this distinguished sporting event, which attracts sports fans all over the world.

In his second participation, nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb gave an insight into what the days ahead will be like for the drivers: “One of the main challenges is estimating how high the dunes are and how fast we are as we head towards the crests, and we can never relax on sand. Compared to the competition on wet and muddy tracks, you will not stop completely, as is the case in the sand that accumulates around the tires and is embedded in the sand, and this is what distinguishes the dangerous competition during desert rallies.

Loeb stopped at control point 38, and was unable to restart his car, and he will receive a penalty, provided that he starts again tomorrow in an attempt to reduce the damage, waiting for what will happen to his vehicle until the morning of the second stage of the rally.

For his part, Khalid bin Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization and member of the Board of Directors, said: “The first stage of the rally presented some of the most dramatic moments, and we were surprised to see championship leader Sebastien Loeb suffering from technical problems, but that is the nature of rallies. The towering dunes and shifting sands of the area are truly stunning, but as challenging as they are beautiful. These extraordinary contestants are supported at this grueling stage by the search and rescue services, and the energy provider ADNOC Distribution, without whom none of this would be possible.

In terms of riders, there was no change in the rally lead with Quintanilla and Van Beveren (Monster Energy Honda) winning the stage ahead of Ross Branch (Hero Motorsports).

It was the riders who led the fastest stage during the Spectator’s Special Stage, with their strategy of going from 11th to 8th paying off, for the time being at least.

As for the T1 cars, out-of-championship driver Henk Latigan took advantage of the Prodrive Hunter’s exit from the competition and finished third. Nasser Al-Attiyah won the first stage, and eventually increased his lead by more than six minutes over Yazid Al-Rajhi, who finished second. The podium for the first day was 100% Toyota, and now Nasser is ahead of his main rivals, Loeb and Chéchéry, in the 2023 World Cup for Cross Country Rally Championship.

Nasser Al-Attiyah, the winner of the first stage, commented: “We worked from the beginning without any problems, and we are working on some changes in the settings, and we will try to continue at this pace. The rally is still in its infancy, and I am happy to participate in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. from everyone.”

Pablo Quintanilla said: “It was a good stage for me, it felt really good, I met Adrien van Beveren before I stopped to refuel, then we went together pushing to the end and I think I came back for some important minutes. The stage was difficult, many ups and downs, and we had to be very careful with the pace. But I felt very good, with a good rhythm.

With the end of the first stage, Loeb loses any chance of winning the race and returns to the pace he knows well. The Frenchman will have to win as many points as possible each day over the next four days to balance Al-Attiyah’s victory.

Loeb had to do the same as recently as January when he was knocked out in the first round after being edged out by Al-Attiyah, but was still leading on points. The rally continues, and the championship too, and both still have a long way to go with many twists, turns and surprises.