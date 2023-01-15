One year after its success in the car category, it’s once again Nasser Al-Attiyah the King of the Dakar Rally at the end of the season 2023. The Qatari, who had finished numerous stages with a discrete advantage over the competition, was therefore able to conquer the title of winner for the second time in a row, increasingly entering the history of the raid, which this year took place in Saudi Arabia. The 52-year-old from Toyotathanks also to your co-pilot Mathieu Baumelhas in fact led to five her total victoriesbecoming the second driver for the number of absolute successes.

Al-Attiyah thus surpassed in this special classification Ari Vatanen – who also lost the record for the most consecutive internship wins, surpassed by Sébastien Loeb – and is aiming to match Stéphane Peterhansel’s record. A complex goal to reach, given the 8 successes of Monsieur Dakar with cars, in addition to the other six obtained with two wheels.

In the meantime, the Qatari thinks about celebrating and enjoying the victory of this 2023, commenting on all his emotions: “We have just finished and I am very happy – he has declared – it was a difficult Dakar for everyone. It’s crazy to be able to defend your title. I am very happy to have won five times and Mathieu four… sorry, Mathieu! I have a lot of respect for Vatanen, he is still my idol. I always want to win more, and now I want to defend my title of world champion. We didn’t have to attack like crazy. We made it through the second week and won the Dakar, and that’s the most important thing.”