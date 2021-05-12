Once the sketch of the next Dakar has been presented and with the bivouac settled on the ground at Hacienda El Rosalejo, Rally de Andalucía received the green light to start the action on Wednesday afternoon with a short prologue of eight kilometers. A day that served to fine-tune the mechanics for the real start of the test on Thursday with a first stage of 219 km (177 against the clock), to establish the starting order of said stage and to have the first leader in Andalusia. And that’s Al Attiyah.

It was less than six minutes of action, but enough to anticipate what was planned, that the Qatari will have everything to face in this test because, unlike Sainz, he runs with his usual Toyota Hilux, while the Madrid man does it with a Mini 4×4 which I hadn’t tried until the day before in a shakedown. The difference between the two in the prologue was just nine seconds, and with Zala in between three, and the normal thing would be to see them up at each stage, but let’s see how far Carlos can hold the pull that Nasser will surely give.

Top 5 of Barreda and Santolino.

The action began first on two wheels, where two Spaniards started within the group of favorites and this was confirmed in the brief start in Andalusia. Because Barreda and Santolino slipped into the top five of the first rally standings, with Honda’s one second behind Rodrigues, Hero’s Portuguese who was the fastest, and Sherco’s fifth to twelve despite having his right shoulder hit by a fall just a few days ago. Quintanilla debuted seventh with the Honda