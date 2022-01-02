The Dakar auto is always in the name of Nasser Al-Attiyah’s Toyota: the Qatari driver, after winning the prologue yesterday, also won the first special in cars in Ha’il, with more than 12 minutes ahead of the French Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme). Al-Attiyah won in the 333 km, a ring that has put many competitors in difficulty, already causing considerable gaps.

Peterhansel slams

–

In trouble the super veteran Stephane Peterhansel, who broke the rear axle shaft and the left rear suspension of his Audi, waiting for more than 4 hours for help for repairs. Difficult day for Audi, also considering the problems of Carlos Sainz, who after a good start, missed the road and accumulated a delay of 2 hours. Difficulties also for the third Audi, that of Mattias Ekstrom, which remained delayed. Thus Al-Attiyah was able to extend his lead and won by a good margin of 12’44 ”. Thanks to the problems of the three drivers of the Ingolstadt company, Sebastien Loeb jumped to second position in the general classification.