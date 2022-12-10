The 2023 it will be a decidedly special year for Fernando Alonsoespecially with regard to his long career in Formula 1. The 41-year-old in fact signed a contract with theAston Martin, a team with which he will take to the track after his recent and turbulent experience in Alpine, without however hiding a certain optimism about the results he can obtain in the next championship. However, Formula 1 might not be the only category in which the Spaniard would be at work, at least in the next few years.

On the occasion of the year-end ceremony organized by the FIA ​​in Bologna, the intervention of Nasser Al-AttiyahQatari driver winner of four editions of Rally Dakar. The next edition of this competition, which will start on New Year’s Eve in Saudi Arabia and will extend until January 15, will in all probability not see the participation of Alonso, who had already faced the difficulties of the desert and the torrid climate in 2020, but in immediate future things could be different.

Al-Attiyah, in addition to retracing some moments of that year, in fact admitted the continuation of the negotiations to convince Alonso to return to the Dakar Rally, expressing a certain optimism on the concrete possibilities of seeing the Asturian again among the dunes of the Saudi desert: “I’m still pushing Fernando to return to the Dakar – commented the Qatari, bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics in volley shooting – I know him from F1, and then suddenly I met him when he joined the team in 2020, and the team asked me to teach him how to tackle the dunes. It was three days in Qatar with 50 degrees, and he did a really amazing job. He is very talented, and has shown speed for this type of race, but you need five or six years of experience before you can win. We are still talking and waiting for it. He really liked the Dakar, and I think it will come back. Perhaps after next year, or in two yearsI’m sure he’ll be back.”