Al-Atribi said that there is a great demand from citizens at the National Bank and Misr Bank to buy new savings certificates.

The President of the Banque Misr expected that the proceeds of the new certificates would exceed 500 billion pounds from the National and Misr Banks, exceeding the proceeds of the 25 percent and 22.5 percent certificates that were offered a year ago, provided that subscription will continue in February due to its coincidence with the maturity dates of other certificates, according to the Orient News Agency. Middle.

The Bank of Egypt had reissued the new savings pool, the “Talaat Harb” certificate, which is a one-year savings certificate that enjoys a fixed rate of return throughout the duration of the certificate’s retention. The return rate on the certificate is 27 percent annually, which is disbursed at the end of the certificate’s term.

He explained that it is possible to pay the return monthly with a return of 23.5 percent annually, and the certificate denominations start from 1,000 pounds and its multiples and are issued to natural individuals or minors, Egyptians or foreigners, and the period is calculated starting from the business day following the purchase.

The National Bank of Egypt also introduced a new platinum certificate with an annual return rate of up to 27 percent and is disbursed at the end of the period, or with a return of 23.5 percent that is disbursed monthly. The new savings certificate is issued in denominations of 1,000 pounds and multiples thereof, and the bank is targeting natural persons, adults and minors (Egyptians and foreigners), with this new certificate.