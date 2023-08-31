Bashar al-Assad’s speech came during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Al-Assad said that the Turkish withdrawal from the Syrian lands is inevitable and necessary for the return of normal relations between Damascus and Ankara, according to the official Syrian news agency “SANA”.

Al-Assad discussed with Allahian the bilateral relations, the situation in the region, and the efforts related to the return of the Syrian refugees to their country.

He stressed that the sound relationship between Iran and the Arab countries contributes to the stability and prosperity of the region.

For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Syria and Iran, and his country’s keenness to implement the agreements signed during President Ibrahim Raisi’s visit to Syria.

Withdrawal is a point of contention