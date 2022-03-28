On Monday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a law that included amendments to a number of articles of the Penal Code, the most prominent of which stipulated that anyone who publishes “false” news that undermines the “prestige” of the state will be punished with six months in prison.

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, published the text of the law, which stated in one of its articles: “Any Syrian who knowingly publishes false or exaggerated news that undermines the prestige or prestige of the state shall be punished by imprisonment for at least six months.”