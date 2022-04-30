The Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that the new decree includes terrorist crimes committed before the date of Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The decree consists of 3 articles, the first of which states that “a general amnesty is granted for terrorist crimes committed by Syrians, except for those that led to the death of a person and stipulated in the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 19 of 2012 and the Penal Code promulgated by Legislative Decree No. 148 of 1949 and its amendments. “.

While the second article says that this amnesty does not affect the personal right lawsuit, and “the affected person may, in all cases, file his case before the competent civil court.”

The third article states: “This legislative decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be effective from the date of its issuance.”