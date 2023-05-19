In the words of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad:
- I thank Saudi Arabia for promoting reconciliation in our region and making this summit a success.
- Today we are facing a historic opportunity to rearrange our affairs in isolation from external interference.
- We call for reviewing the internal rules of the Arab League in order to be in line with the times.
- The Arab League must restore its role.
- Joint Arab action needs common goals, a unified policy, and clear principles We turn it into operational plans later.
- The world should leave the internal issues to our peoples.
- Hope is increasing with Arab-Arab rapprochement and the launch of a new phase of joint action.
- As for the issues that concern us daily, such as Yemen, Libya, Syria, and others, we cannot treat diseases by treating symptoms, as all these issues are the results of larger issues that were not previously addressed.
- As for Syria, its past, present and future is Arabism, but it is the Arabism of belonging, not the Arabism of embraces. Embraces are fleeting, but belonging is permanent.
- I hope that this summit marks the beginning of a new phase of Arab action for solidarity among us, peace in our region, development and prosperity instead of war and destruction.
