Bashar al Assad and his family are in Moscow, Russian press agencies announced on Sunday night, citing a Kremlin source, after the Syrian leader was overthrown by an offensive by an alliance of rebels led by radical Islamists.

“Assad and his family members arrived in Moscow. Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds“, indicated the source to the TASS and Ria Novosti agencies.

This Sunday, the Kremlin reported that Al Assad had “resigned from his position” after more than twenty years at the head of Syria following the conquest of Damascus by the rebels of the Levant Liberation Organization, after a 12-year offensive. days.

“Following negotiations between Bashar al-Assad and several participants in the armed conflict on the territory of Syria, he decided to resign from his presidential position and left the country with instructions to carry out the transfer of power peacefully,” the spokeswoman said. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.

The director of the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahmanhas assured that it is a “day of freedom for the Syrian people after the end of 54 years of rule by the Assad family in Syria.”

The Observatory also reported that the Syrian president had left the country from the capital’s airport on a “special” plane.