Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The “brown” falcon, owned by Abdul Aziz Abdullah Saeed Al Kindi, won the title of the symbol race for Al-Jir Shaheen – a chick in the General Malak category, at the opening of the competitions of the second day of the “11th Edition” of the His Highness the President of the State Falconry Cup.

The tournament is organized by the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, in Al Falah Square in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with the participation of more than 600 falconers and 3,200 falcons from various parts of the country, in addition to strong participation from people of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The second day’s competitions witnessed fierce competition in the symbol half, which “Al-Asmar” won in his favor, with a slight difference from “S02” by Hamad Sultan Al-Eryani, who came in runner-up for this half, while third place went to “Mobhar” by Sultan Ali Musabah Al-Neyadi.

The competitions of the first Talwah round for Al-Jir Shaheen – Malek General Category Chick resulted in “X” by Fahd Muhammad Salem bin Saqr Al-Mansouri being crowned champion of the round, followed by “Al-Khader” by Abdulaziz Abdullah Saeed Al-Kindi, and “Cruise” by Salem Ghanem Al-Zahmi took third place.

The title of the second Talwah round went to Al-Jir Shaheen – Farkh, General Malak category, to “19” by Ghanem Ali Bin Hamouda, “runner-up” went to “51” by Mubarak Salem Al-Marar, and “A09” by Ali Saeed Suhail Hareb Al-Amimi won third place.

In the first half of the Talwah by Al-Jir Shaheen – Jarnas General Malak category, “Nomas” by Sultan Rashid Al Mana Al Mansouri won first place, “Sweid” by Ahmed Muhammad Jumaa Battal Al Marar, in second place, and “Terrible” by Faraj Ali Al Mahri Al Mazrouei, in second place. .

The second day’s competitions concluded with the second Telwah round for Al-Jir Shaheen – Jernas, which witnessed the first place being crowned by Abdullah Rashid Al Mansouri’s Falcon “11”, and “S45” by Rashid Suhail Al Marri coming in second, while third place went to “Oqab” by Ghadeer Mohammed Ghadeer Al Mansouri. .

The championship competitions will continue on Sunday, with 5 rounds for the general public, including the symbol round for the lime, Qarmousha – Farkh, two rounds for Talwah in the same category, and two rounds of Talwah for the lime, Qarmousha – Gernas.