Dubai (Union)

The AFC decided to postpone the Group Seven joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup finals and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals to next June with the grouping system, after it was scheduled for next March, due to the unstable health conditions in Asia.

This came during the coordination meeting, which was held via visual communication technology, with the participation of Shane Mangil, Assistant Secretary-General for Football Affairs in the AFC, and representatives of the national federations of Group Seven, namely the Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association said: The meeting discussed all the details of the group matches, as AFC officials reviewed a detailed report on the health situation in each country and the difficulty of holding matches in March due to travel restrictions.

Ibn Hazzam added that the Football Association adhered to the establishment of March in front of Malaysia on the 25th in the Emirates and in front of Indonesia on the 30th of the same month in Indonesia, except The restrictions imposed in these two countries prevented this from happening, as the representative of the Malaysian Union confirmed that the precautionary measures in his country prevent them from traveling outside the country. During this period, as is the case for Indonesia, which imposes a period of compulsory quarantine, indicating that the federation also made another proposal, which is hosting a national team. Indonesia, but the imposed measures prevent them from traveling outside the country.

The Secretary-General stated that the AFC decided to officially hold the qualifiers in June with the assembly system, with the door open for submitting hosting requests, in accordance with standards, conditions and requirements set by the AFC, including health and regulatory requirements, stressing that the Football Association will apply to host the eligibility of our national team, which was supposed To play 4 crucial matches, 3 of which are at home, while providing all the requirements of the continental federation such as stadiums, training, hotels and transportation, as well as a high-quality health protocol, noting that the last date for receiving hosting requests is March 5, and the final announcement is 15 of the same month .

It is noteworthy that the proposed dates for holding matches in the grouping system will be as follows, so that on June 3, the match between Thailand and Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates will be held with Malaysia, and on June 7, Vietnam will meet Indonesia and the UAE with Thailand, and on June 11 Indonesia will meet with UAE

And Malaysia with Vietnam, and on June 15th Thailand will play with Malaysia and the UAE with Vietnam, and the host association has the right to hold matches over two days instead of one day for each round.