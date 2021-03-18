Dubai (Union)

The AFC decided to transfer the match between Al Ain and Iranian Khuzestan Steel, as part of the qualifying supplement to the AFC Champions League Group League, 2021, to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on April 11th.

The efforts of the Football Association succeeded in transferring the match to Riyadh, after it was scheduled in Iran on April 7, as part of its keenness to stand with the clubs that represent us in various foreign tournaments and to provide all their needs, in order to achieve their aspirations and goals.

It is worth noting that the winner of the match plays in Group Four, which includes Qatari Al-Sadd, Saudi Al-Nasr and Al-Wehdat Al-Jordan, and their matches will be held in Riyadh from April 14 to 30.