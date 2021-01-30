Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The AFC has set up a new system for distributing funds for the AFC Champions League 2021, to be held next April, which begins in the preliminary round on April 7, while the group stage will be in the “group tournament” system, from April 14 to 30, for Western countries. East groups, from April 21 to May 7.

The new version will not witness any material increase over its predecessor, but the method of payment obtained by the teams in the past will be changed, and the follow-ups report that the “Asian” used to allocate 60 thousand dollars for each team leaving to play abroad in the tournament for the match outside its home, which is travel expenses And transfers and accommodations, while the situation has changed with the amendment of the tournament mechanism, and its conversion to the combined tournament system, where the federation allocates 550 thousand dollars to each country that hosts a group of ten groups for the tournament, by 5 groups in the West and the same in the East, with a total of 5 million and 500 thousand dollars. Distribute it as the cost of hosting the ten groups, to the host countries.

The AFC did not change the financial rewards, so that the winning team in the match would get 50 thousand dollars, compared to 10 thousand for a draw, from the round of 16 until the semi-finals of the tournament.

The “Federation” learned that a representative of the AFC would visit the countries of the region wishing to host during the next week, with the aim of coordinating and consulting in the terms and hosting mechanisms, which were officially circulated yesterday, and amounted to 9 necessary conditions, not including the requirement to provide air-conditioned stadiums:

1- Every federation has the right to request hosting more than one group.

2- Each group must be hosted in one stadium only.

3- Ensuring that the country wishing to host enjoys with the least travel restrictions or minimum requirements for quarantine procedures.

4- The presence of smooth mobile aviation means between the host and participating team areas.

5- The host country’s health status is taken into consideration, especially with regard to the state’s management of the current “Covid-19” crisis and how to control it.

6- Adequate stadiums must be ensured to accommodate the possibility of playing the last matches of the group simultaneously.

7- Providing one training ground for every two teams in the group.

8- In coordination with the relevant medical authorities, the host association must provide Corona tests in all host stadiums, and for all members of the AFC organizational team, players, administrators and guests, upon arrival in the country, and 4 days before the start of the first group match, and within The competitions are under the supervision of the AFC Medical Office.

9- The AFC assumes all commercial rights, marketing and transport rights, and determines the dates of the matches, while the host association reserves the rights to sell tickets, in case public attendance is permitted.

As for the duties of the teams and the expenses they bear in the tournament, they are:

1- Every participating club pays accommodation expenses (hotels), meals, cleaning clothes, and water and snow consumption in the stadiums, during the entire period of its participation in the tournament, and the AFC provides the necessary funds and distributes them to the participating teams.

2- The hosting association shall bear the expenses of the cost of the stadiums hosting the matches and the training fields and all the expenses incurred by the matches and training in those stadiums, in addition to the organizational expenses.

3- The hosting association shall bear the expenses of internal transportation for all the accompanying administrative teams and delegations, and the employees of the AFC.