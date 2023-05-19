Syrian President Bashar al-Assad retook his seat today at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia along with some twenty heads of state and senior regional representatives, marking his return to the political arena after almost 12 years of isolation.

The top Syrian leader, until recently repudiated for his repression of the 2011 popular uprisings in Syria and alleged human rights violations, arrived at the room after posing for a group photo with the rest of the leaders, according to the broadcast on direct from Jeddah, in western Saudi Arabia.

This is the first time he has participated in a summit of the pan-Arab entity since Syria’s membership was suspended in 2011. due to the brutal repression with which Damascus responded to the protests that began that year against it and which later gave rise to the civil war.

The Arab League lifted its suspension on May 7, after various regional countries, including Riyadh, reconciled or showed signs of rapprochement with the Syrian president’s government in previous months.

During his official solo parade to the designated meeting point, Asad was received and greeted with two kisses by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, host of the 32nd annual meeting of the pan-Arab body.

Shortly before the start of the summit, Ukrainian President VOlodimir Zelenski, arrived in parallel to Jeddah by surprise to improve “Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world”, as he himself announced on his Twitter account.

Assad, the center of attention in today’s meeting and the one who still has most Western countries against him, is a key ally of Russia.

