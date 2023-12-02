Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

“Al-Aryam Ola” by Al-Aryam Stables achieved the highest average of points during the first day’s competitions of the Fifth Sharjah Kalba Arabian Horse Festival, whose activities were launched on the beach of the Corniche in the city of Kalba, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah. .

The festival is organized by the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, and is intended for colts and fillies aged one to three years only, and witnessed the participation of 296 horses, from various stalls and stables in the country.

The beautiful filly “Al-Aryam Ola” achieved 92.38 points, when she topped the “C” section for one-year-old fillies, followed by “Salima Al-Hawajer” by Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri (91.00 points), and “Risala Al-Badayer” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al-Qasimi (90.63 points).

The filly “Aal Rajwa” by Allan Mahmoud Allan started the competitions by winning the first round designated for one-year-old fillies, Section “A”, and scored 90.88 points. She was followed by “Maryam M One” by the “M1” Stud, who had 90.75 points, and “Luigier” by Muhammad Al Qubaisi (90.75). Point” also.

“Maleen Al-Reemas” by Al-Reemas Stud topped the “B” section, scoring 91.88 points, followed by “Noor Al-Hawajer” by Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri (91.88 points), and “ES Mawaz” by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al-Qasimi (91.25 points).

“MZ Adeeb” by Khalifa Al Nuaimi won first place in the category of yearling foals, Section “A,” and won 92.31 points, followed by “Shahm Al-Hawajer” by Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri (91.38 points), and “Kahil Al-Remas” by Al-Remas Stud, and received 91.25 points.

The “B” section was led by the colt “Rabdan Al-Hawajer” by Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri (92.25 points), followed by “Karman Al-Bahia” by Sultan Saif Al-Mansouri (90.88 points), and “Namous Al-Maidan” by Al-Maidan Stud (90.88 points).