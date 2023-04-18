Rapid reaction forces (special forces, RRF) of Sudan fired on an armored vehicle belonging to the US Embassy, ​​the TV channel was told Al Arabiya sources at the US embassy in the country on 17 April. They indicated that the special forces deliberately fired about 100 bullets at the car.

The White House said US officials are contacting Sudanese military leaders to urge them to immediately cease hostilities. A spokesman for the White House National Security Council said the US regrets the escalation of violence in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan. He called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Reaction Force.

On April 17, the Sudanese doctors’ committee reported that more than 100 civilians had died in armed clashes between the army and the Rapid Reaction Force (RRF). According to doctors, the death toll is rising as medical facilities where the wounded are taken are exposed to artillery shelling. It is noted that the exact number of victims cannot be calculated.

It was also reported that 15 people were blocked in the building of the Nubian Metropolis in Sudanese Khartoum due to hostilities, including a Russian woman with a child. People can’t go outside because of the shelling.

On the evening of April 17, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced that the EU ambassador to Sudan had been attacked at his residence. He noted that this is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreements between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the sovereign council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy Hamidti. On the morning of April 15, clashes between the army and special forces began near the military base in the city of Meroe and in the capital, Khartoum.