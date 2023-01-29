The US and “another country” attacked a military ammunition factory in the city of Isfahan. On Sunday, January 29, the TV channel reports Al Arabiya with reference to sources.

It is reported that the target of the attack was a warehouse with ballistic missiles

“The strike was intended to ‘demonstrate to Iran and Russia’ the readiness of the United States to oppose the construction of factories ‘for the production and export of ballistic weapons’,” the statement said.

What other country besides the United States is in question, is not reported. At the same time, the channel notes that Israel did not participate in the operation.

A powerful explosion thundered at a military plant in Isfahan on the night of January 29. A spokesman for the plant’s security service said there were no casualties in the explosion. It was noted that the attack caused minor damage.

The Russian Embassy in Iran reported that on the evening of January 28, around 23:30, an attack was made on the plant using drones. It was clarified that as a result of the operation of the air defense system (air defense), one drone was shot down, two more devices were intercepted and destroyed. The embassy noted that there was no information about the injured citizens of the Russian Federation as a result of this incident.

Iranian authorities launched an investigation into the causes of the explosion.