Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nasr, according to Al-Arabiya on Twitter on December 30.

On December 5, the Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Ronaldo would play for Al-Nasr football club from January 1, 2023. According to her, the club signed a contract with the athlete for 2.5 years. The amount of the deal was to be almost €200 million per season.

