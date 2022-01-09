Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al Dhafra scored a valuable point against Al Orouba, in the match that ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to the goal scored by defender Khaled Ali Al Darmaki in the 87th minute, after Al Orouba advanced in the result with a Bahraini goal against Mudon in the 67th minute, as part of the “13th round” of the ADNOC Professional League. This evening, “Sunday”, Al-Uruba reached the “eighth point” in the “13th place”, and Al Dhafra “the 10th point” in the 12th place, to ignite the escape race from the bottom with the “Emirates Falcons”, which ranked last “5 points”.

Al-Uruba scored a “beautiful goal”, signed by Bahraini Ali Mudon, after he dribbled around two defenders, and three minutes before the end, Khalid Ali Al Darmaki equalized for Al-Faris after rising high before everyone else, to shook the net brilliantly.