Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Arabi kept the top of the first-class football league, after beating Al-Rams 2-1, at the opening of the “11th round” this evening, “Friday”, scored my Al-Arabi goal, which raised his score to

28 points, Alison Silva in the 54th minute, Azeredo in the 90th minute, while Lima’s goal came in the 83rd minute.

Al Hamriya advanced to Al Wasafa temporarily, with 26 points, by defeating City with two goals, scored by Majed Ahmed in the 4th minute and Vinius Silva in the 36th minute.

Hatta returned to the path of victories, after his exciting victory over Al-Bataeh with a goal scored by Hughes Costa in the 45th minute, bringing the “hurricane” to “point 20” in fifth place, equal to Al-Bataeh, who fell to “sixth”.

Al Dhaid tied with Masafi 1-1, Masafi advanced with a goal by Abdullah Rashid in the 71st minute, and Mohammed Saeed tied for Al Dhaid in the 86th minute.

Tomorrow, “Saturday”, 3 matches will be held at the end of the tour, where Dibba Al Fujairah meets Al Jazira Al Hamra, Al Taawon with Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Fujairah with Gulf FC.