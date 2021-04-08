Dubai (WAM)

The Arab Center for Genetic Studies – one of the centers of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences – organized a virtual seminar on “Population Genetics”, with the presence of more than 600 participants from all over the world, which is the second symposium this year in the series of virtual seminars held by the center.

Stephanie Al-Hayek, Assistant Director of the Arab Center for Genetic Studies, confirmed, during her speech at the symposium, that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord, on March 24, was a true visionary who devoted a large part of his time and efforts to improving the state of care. Health in the UAE and all over the world.