Al Ansari Exchange Company announced its contribution of 5 million dirhams in support of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support… Educating millions of people around the world.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation and was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to honor all mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in the name of their mother, and to support less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by By supporting their education process, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life.

The campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work..

Mohammed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum embodies the values ​​of goodness and giving that are deeply rooted in the society of the UAE, and its members compete to provide assistance to the needy and poor anywhere.” From the world,” pointing out that this generous initiative reflects the interest of the wise leadership in education as the key to positive change in societies and improving their lives for the better..

He added: “We are honored to join the contributors to the (Mother's Endowment) campaign. This is part of our social responsibility and our commitment to every charitable and humanitarian initiative launched by the UAE, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. This campaign is of great importance as it aims to honor mothers and focuses on the issue of education and empowering millions.” It enables individuals in many countries to complete their studies for the benefit of their homelands and communities“.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign comes as a continuation of the successes achieved by the charitable and humanitarian campaigns launched in the holy month of Ramadan under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum..

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number. AE790340003708472909201 At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNowunder the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood(Jood.ae).