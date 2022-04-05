Al Ansari Exchange announced a donation of one million dirhams in support of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the needy and the poor, especially vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and natural disasters in 50 countries around the world. .

Al Ansari Exchange’s contribution to the most comprehensive food support initiative in the history of “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, the organizer of the initiative, comes in order to provide food support to the hungry and those suffering from malnutrition, due to their difficult social and humanitarian conditions.

The donation provided by the company is equivalent to one million meals, by providing the ingredients required to prepare meals that meet the needs of the needy in the lower-income communities targeted by the initiative. Rashid Ali Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Inspired by the wise vision of our leadership, we at Al Ansari Exchange are proud to provide one million dirhams in support of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE. Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and we are honored to participate in the largest humanitarian initiative in the region, extending a helping hand to the poor, needy and needy families around the world with the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of mercy and forgiveness. We will continue our firm commitment to provide all forms of support for charitable and humanitarian initiatives inside and outside the UAE, in line with our commitment to our social responsibility.”

The “Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through four approved channels: the website www.1billionmeals.aeAnd a bank transfer to the account of the “One Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “Meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network. Call the “Billion Meals” initiative at 8009999.

