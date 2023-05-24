Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda qualified for the group stage of the Arab Champions Clubs Championship, “King Salman Cup for Clubs”, after its great victory over the Royal Moroccan Army 3-0, in the second leg of the second preliminary round, this evening, Wednesday, at Al Nahyan Stadium, and the first leg was at Prince Moulay Stadium. Abdallah in Rabat has ended with the two teams tied without goals.

Al-Annabi joined the teams of the fourth group of the tournament, which includes Moroccan Raja Casablanca, Algerian youth Belouizdad, and the qualifiers from Kuwait and Mauritanian Nouadhibou.

Saudi Arabia will host the finals from July 20 to August 5, with the participation of 16 teams, who were divided into 4 groups.

The goals of the “Excellents” were scored in the second leg, by Argentine Facundo after a wonderful header in the 16th minute, Brazilian Joao Pedro in the 54th minute, and Brazilian Alan with a “special skill” in the fifth minute of calculated time instead of lost, to end the match with a deserved victory for Al-Wahda.

The match was mid-level, “Al-Annabi” dominated most of its periods, and was the most dangerous on the goal, while the Royal Army did not appear at the expected level, and did not pose a threat to the goal of Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Al-Wahda goalkeeper.