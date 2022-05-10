Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Al Wahda was eliminated from the competition for the “ADNOC Pro League” shield, after wasting two points in a 2-2 draw with Ajman in the match that was held at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium in “Round 23”, which is the fifth tie in the history of the two teams’ meetings, and “Al Annabi” raised his score to “Point 46”, and the difference between him and “leader” Al-Ain became 9 points, and there were only 3 rounds left, and the difference in confrontations was in favor of “the leader” Al-Ainawi, who plays his match against Al-Jazira tomorrow “Wednesday” at the end of the current round, while “Orange” arrived. to point 29.

Ajman defender Abdullah Saleh received a penalty kick as a result of a foul by Khalil Ibrahim, and Firas Al Arabi succeeded in putting “Orange” in the lead in the 62nd minute, and raised his personal tally to 8 goals this season, and Fabio Martinez managed to equalize for “Al Annabi” in the 76th minute. After a series of missed opportunities in front of the “Al-Burkan” goal, and after 3 minutes, the “substitute” Leandro scored the second goal for “Orange” in the 79th minute, and raised his personal tally to 3 goals this season, and before the match breathed its last, Ismail Matar shot a ball. A missile came from outside the area and he equalized for Al-Wahda in the third minute of the calculated time instead of wasted, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.