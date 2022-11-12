Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Brazilian Joao Pedro, Al Wahda striker, is the “password” for the “Happinesses” victories in the last three rounds, the most recent of which is the Abu Dhabi Derby against Al Jazira, which Al Annabi won in his favour, with a goal, in the “tenth round” of the ADNOC Professional League. .

The wonderful goal is “conclusive evidence” that Pedro is a talented striker by instinct in front of goal, and during the last three matches, he became the “source of happiness” for “the owners of happiness”, as he scored two goals against Dibba, and scored a goal in front of Sharjah, which came at the calculated time instead of Lost in the “King’s” home, to ignite the introduction race in one of the exciting versions of “Our League” since the beginning of the “Professional Era” season 2008-2009.

The goal against Al Jazira in the 69th minute proved that the Brazilian striker is a sniper who does not miss the net, exploits any mistake, and translates it for the benefit of his team, which is what happened when the Al Jazira defender made a mistake in returning the ball to goalkeeper Ali Khaseef, and Pedro pounced on it, and played it with intelligence and calmness, scoring his goal. Eighth this season, becoming third in the scorers race with Lapa Kodjo and Ali Mabkhout.

Apart from what Bedour offers, Al Annabi is achieving distinct numbers this season, and it seems that the team has the determination and challenge to restore the golden season 2009-2010, when it won the league title, as the victory over Al-Jazira in the “tenth round” is the seventh in a row, to approach Al-Wahda From breaking his record in the number of victories during the “professional” season, which he achieved in the 2009-2010 season, and reached 8 consecutive times from the seventh round to “the 14th round” over Al Ain, the Emirates, Bani Yas, Sharjah, Al Nasr, Al Ahly Youth, Ajman, and Al Jazira, and the season witnessed the brilliance of ” Your Excellencies”, where he also achieved 7 consecutive victories from “Round 16” to “Round 22” against Al Dhafra, Al Wasl, Al Ain, Emirates, Bani Yas, Sharjah, and Al Nasr.

In the 2009-2010 season, Al Annabi won 5 consecutive victories at the beginning of the season, before returning to win 8 matches, and repeated the series in the same season, but in 7 matches, to be crowned in the end with the League Shield.

This season, Al Wahda is charting a distinguished path to the top, winning 7 consecutive matches so far, starting with Al Bataeh in the fourth round, and then Al Nasr, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Sharjah, Dibba, and Al Jazira.