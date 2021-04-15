Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Although the Dutch coach Tin Katt, Al Wahda coach, believes that the loss is unfair to “Annabi” against Iranian Pirozzi, at the opening of Group E in the AFC Champions League, the numbers of the two teams in the match do not agree at all with what the coach of “Annabi” sees, as much as the opponent tilts. In all the details, Peruzzi outperformed the acquisition by 59% against 41% for the unit, the crosses “12 to 11”, and in the corners 6 to 1.

The result confirms that the unit was not at its best, and that the experience factor of the competitor, the “Waseef” of the previous version, made him win the three points, although his victory was not easy, and the “Excellencies” could have taken a “point” out of the match, If the referee was fair, and a penalty kick was awarded, when Omar Khribin was subjected to a clear and explicit obstruction within the Perozo region.

The truth is that Ismail Matar’s failure to start has greatly affected the team’s general outcome, especially on the offensive side, despite the presence of the ruinous “Triangle” and Khalil and Tavz, who could have put the team in a better position in the first quarter of an hour of the match, but he did not find dealing with two opportunities.

The most important thing remains is that the loss of “Annabi” revealed many important things for the Dutch Tin Cat, before confronting Jaw the Indian tomorrow, which the unit enters with the compensation slogan, in the group that Perruzi occupies the top and has 3 points, in exchange for a point for each of Jaw Al Hindi and Al Rayyan Al Qatari after they tied from Without goals in the first round.