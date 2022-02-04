Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda “runner-up” reduced the difference with “leader” Al-Ain to 3 points, after raising its score to 27 points, with an exciting victory over Al-Orouba 4-2, at Baniyas Stadium in Al Shamkha, at the beginning of the second round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, while remaining Al-Uruba is in the penultimate position and has 8 points.

Al-Wahda scored 3 important points, especially since it played from the 12th minute with ten players, after it received a “painful attack” by expelling goalkeeper Mohammed Al Shamsi, after a contact between him and Ali Madin, the player of Al-Uruba, outside the penalty area, he received a warning, before the referee returned to the “mouse.” And he cancels the “yellow”, and gives him the red card, which is his first during his career, and after 88 matches he played in the tournament.

Saeed Obeid advanced to Al-Uruba with the first goal, in the 17th minute, investing a long ball from Salem Seif behind the defenders and adding his fourth goal in the competition. clean.

10 minutes after the start of the second half, Omar Khirbin managed to equalize, with a wonderful header, from the corner taken by Ismail Matar, who returned to make the difference again, by scoring an impossible goal from a corner kick, to put Al-Wahda ahead in the 67th minute, which is the second personal goal him this season.

The excitement continued with Madin’s realizing that Al-Arabiya equalized, in the 80th minute, and after only 3 minutes, Joao Pedro “Al Annabi” returned the lead with the third goal with a “gift” from Omar Kharbin, and Adrian Silva added the fourth goal of Al Wahda from a penalty kick in the 90th minute.

“Al Annabi” maintained his superiority over Al-Orouba for the second time in a row, and also showed a strong personality, after returning in the second half, and overturning his delay with a goal to win 4-2.