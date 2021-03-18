Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, coach of Sharjah, admitted that what the “king” is presently offering does not satisfy the ambition, and therefore great effort must be made on the stadium to overcome that. He said before the upcoming meeting with Al Wasl the day after tomorrow “Saturday” in the “22nd round” of the Arab Gulf League: I hope that We will be at the top of our focus at the “Cheetahs Zabeel” meeting, in order to overcome this period of unsatisfactory performance, and we have to correct the mistakes.

He added: Despite the short period between the match and the next, we worked and trained well, before the match and worked hard with the players to provide the best level and results, compared to previous matches.